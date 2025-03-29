Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,728 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,728 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $44,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,833,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

