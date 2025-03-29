NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

DLR stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

