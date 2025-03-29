NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

