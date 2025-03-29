UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 5,567 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,513,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,775,000 after acquiring an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

