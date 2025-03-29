Intrust Bank NA Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

