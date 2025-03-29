NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 38,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,289,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,435,000 after acquiring an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

