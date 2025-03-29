Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,809,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,799,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 244,284 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

