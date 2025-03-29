Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Invests $318,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.