OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

