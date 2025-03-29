Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.1% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $131.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

