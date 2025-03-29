Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.04 and last traded at $91.07. Approximately 351,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 753,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

