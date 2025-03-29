Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $110.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $110,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,118,000 after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after buying an additional 392,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $308.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $266.99 and a one year high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.07 and a 200-day moving average of $335.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.