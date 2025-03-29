COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.4% increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $27.28 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

