STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 147.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

