Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Katapult updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Katapult Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Katapult has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Katapult alerts:

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.