WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.