WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
WaFd Price Performance
WaFd stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.
WaFd Company Profile
