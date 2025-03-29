WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.