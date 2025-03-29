Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

