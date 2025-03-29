Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.96.
