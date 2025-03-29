The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5,436.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

