John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 197.1% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
