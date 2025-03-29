John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 197.1% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

