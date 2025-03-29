Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Short Interest Update

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of LFGP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. Ledyard Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

