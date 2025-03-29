Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.04 and last traded at $79.78. 79,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 286,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 884.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Visteon by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.