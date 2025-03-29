Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 771770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Specifically, CMO Gene Foca sold 23,475 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $49,767.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,159.16. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 15,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,621.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 534,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,879.24. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $264,202.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,449.76. The trade was a 8.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Getty Images Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

