Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 18.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a PE ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
