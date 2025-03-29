Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $493,807,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $579.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.