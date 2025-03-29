26,305 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.71.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.22 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $271.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

