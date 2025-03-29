The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

