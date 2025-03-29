Allianz SE Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 210,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,919,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $232.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day moving average of $239.56. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.