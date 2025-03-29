Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

