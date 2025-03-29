BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

