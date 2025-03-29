Pertento Partners LLP Has $38.48 Million Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,075 shares during the quarter. Patria Investments comprises 3.3% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Patria Investments worth $38,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
NYSE:PAX opened at $11.39 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $680.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
Patria Investments Announces Dividend
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Affirm Strikes Back: Can a New Deal Mitigate the Recent Loss?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.