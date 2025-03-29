iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

