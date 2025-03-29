The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Clorox were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.