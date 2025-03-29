iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

