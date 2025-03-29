General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $592,321,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after buying an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Motors by 972.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,964 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

View Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.