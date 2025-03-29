Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, and AutoZone are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks represent equity shares in companies that are involved in various stages of the petroleum industry, including exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and related products. Their performance is closely tied to fluctuations in global oil prices, geopolitical developments, and market demand, making them a dynamic and sometimes volatile component of the broader energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $35.31 on Friday, reaching $792.43. The company had a trading volume of 750,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $955.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.64. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $509.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.26. 2,556,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,370. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,762. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.21.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $50.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,777.81. The company had a trading volume of 76,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,087. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,472.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,273.98. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,860.85.

