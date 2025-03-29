Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of AFGVF stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.21.

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

