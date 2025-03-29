China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.12%. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.27. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

