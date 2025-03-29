NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY) Announces Dividend of $0.73

NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7258 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
EGGY stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26. NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $43.55.
