NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY) Announces Dividend of $0.73

NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7258 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

EGGY stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26. NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

The NestYield Dynamic Income ETF (EGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income and hedge downside risks using a laddered put options strategy.

