SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Plans $0.11 Dividend

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance
DIVS stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.77. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.
About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
