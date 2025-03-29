SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Plans $0.11 Dividend

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance

DIVS stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.77. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

