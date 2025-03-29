Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 3.4% increase from Touchstone Dividend Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DVND stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. Touchstone Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

About Touchstone Dividend Select ETF

The Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by actively selecting US large-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages that pay reliable, growing dividends at reasonable valuations.

