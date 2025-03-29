SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
Shares of ICU stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.97.
