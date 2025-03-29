SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Shares of ICU stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.97.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

