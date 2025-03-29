Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Releases Earnings Results

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $54.43 million during the quarter. Hour Loop had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 31.06%.
Hour Loop Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOUR opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.08. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.
Hour Loop Company Profile
