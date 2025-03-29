Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of IAS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,476.50. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 580,323 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $3,949,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 895,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 309,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 269,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

