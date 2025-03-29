Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.520 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

