Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Zacks reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 368.57% and a negative net margin of 93.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

