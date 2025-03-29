Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Zacks reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 368.57% and a negative net margin of 93.68%.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
