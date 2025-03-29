The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ALFVY stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

