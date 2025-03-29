DZ Bank Downgrades Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Strong Sell

DZ Bank lowered shares of Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Fuchs Stock Down 2.9 %

FUPBY stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. Fuchs has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $930.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.59 million. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuchs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

