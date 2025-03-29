Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Releases Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.
Dawson Geophysical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.60.
About Dawson Geophysical
