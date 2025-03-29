OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chevron Price Performance
CVX opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.38. The company has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $168.96.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
